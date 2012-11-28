Home owner claims he found man inside his home cooking steak

A home owner told officers he found a man inside his home cooking a steak in Fulton County.

The man called authorities Monday shortly before 7 p.m. about an alleged burglary in progress on Hardy Road, and told police dispatch that he was sure the suspect was still in the house.

The home owner said the suspect ran upstairs after he was found cooking a steak in a microwave in the home.

Authorities say Robert Bradley Hardy, 29, was found in a crawl space on the second floor.

According to the sheriff's office, as Hardy was being arrested, a report came in that the house next door had been allegedly broken into.

The people in that home told authorities that they heard a noise in the back bedroom and allegedly saw Hardy climbing out the window. Officers say two bottles of medicine and three rings were reported missing from that home.

Hardy faces burglary charges and was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center awaiting a hearing on December 4.

