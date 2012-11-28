Marion Police ask for help finding stolen credit card suspects

The suspects left from the stores in a silver car in the provided picture. (Source: Marion PD)

Marion Police are investigating the use of stolen credit cards at the Target and Walmart in town.

Three females were seen on surveillance video using the stolen credits cards on Nov. 6 around 8:20 p.m.

The suspects left from the stores in a silver car in the provided picture.

The Marion Police Department is requesting assistance in the identification of the suspects.

Contact the Marion Police Dept. at 618-993-2124.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.