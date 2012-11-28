1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Marion, Ky.

According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there has been a two-vehicle crash with a fatality in Crittenden County.

The crash happened on US 641, south of the city limits of Marion, Kentucky.

Officials say there were also two people injured who were flown out to hospitals.

One lane is open with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. There is a detour via Chapel Hill Road.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.