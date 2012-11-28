The wait is over!

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for November 28, 2012:

5 - 23 - 16 - 22 - 29 Powerball: 6

The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing now stands at $550 million.

Lottery officials say tickets sold at a rate of 130,000 a minute nationwide. That's about six times the volume from a week ago. So, the jackpot could have climbed even higher before tonight's drawing.

There have been 16 consecutive drawings without a winner, but Powerball officials say they now think there's a 75 percent chance someone will hold the winning numbers this time.

Some experts say if one ticket hits the right numbers, chances are good that there will be other winners as well.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.