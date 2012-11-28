Bar burglarized in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bar burglarized in Cape Girardeau

surveillance video (Source: Will Rhymer)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police say Rhymer's Bar on Plaza Way was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

According to the owner Will Rhymer, someone broke into the bar around 5:40 a.m. and stole cash, a digital camera and a Taser.

Rhymer says the suspect was in the bar for about two minutes and targeted a safe and cash register.

Police are investigating.

