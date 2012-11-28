Bar burglarized in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police say Rhymer's Bar on Plaza Way was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

According to the owner Will Rhymer, someone broke into the bar around 5:40 a.m. and stole cash, a digital camera and a Taser.

Rhymer says the suspect was in the bar for about two minutes and targeted a safe and cash register.



Police are investigating.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.