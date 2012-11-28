23-year-old lost in woods near Bloomfield found

A 23-year-old woman who got lost in the woods in Stoddard County, Missouri has been found.

She is OK, according to Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner.

Hefner says the woman went for a walk and got lost east of Bloomfield near County Road 550.

Hefner says the sheriff's office has been in contact with the woman via cell phone.

Authorities searched with ground and air crews.

The Stoddard County Sheriff's Office, Bloomfield Fire Department, Stoddard County EMS, Missouri Highway Patrol, Air Evac, Missouri Department of Conservation, and local residents assisted in the search.



