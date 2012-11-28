Nearly 1,600 meals served at Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner

More than 130 volunteers served 1,575 meals on Thanksgiving day at the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.

The Coats for Kids had just more than 200 items left in the Salvation Army gym as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. The coats will continue to be given out until they are gone. Distribution times are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army gym at 701 Good Hope.

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign is ongoing. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Salvation Army had met 35 percent of its goal of $320,000.

The official kickoff of the West Park Mall Tree of Lights will be Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

