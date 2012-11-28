2 injured in Graves County collision

Police say two people were injured in a collision Tuesday in Graves County, Kentucky.

According to state police, it happened around shortly before 11 a.m. on US 45 at KY 849.

State Police say Raeann Garnett was eastbound on KY 849 trying to cross to US 45 and did not see a vehicle driven by Melissa Harrison who was northbound on US 45.

Troopers say Garnett's vehicle struck Harrison's vehicle causing it to rollover, coming to final rest off the roadway.

Carolyn Jones was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and Raeann Garnett was taken by family members to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Viola Fire Department and Graves County Rescue.

Ky. State Police says the investigation continues.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.