Ky. man dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle

A western Kentucky man has died from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday in Cadiz.

Troopers say Scotty Gray, age 47 of Cadiz, Ky., died overnight Tuesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on US68/80 in Cadiz.

According to a state police investigation, Gray stopped to help Nicholas Wiseman, 20, of Cadiz, after Wiseman had struck a deer. A tractor trailer then hit Wiseman's vehicle pushing it into Gray's vehicle. Gray was struck by one of the vehicles.

Wiseman remained hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed as stable.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.