Coulterville preparing for annual Christmas lights display

Coulterville, Ill. will hold its free annual holiday lights display every night starting December 1 through January 1.

The display, which will be set up at Coulterville City Park in downtown Coulterville, will feature over 450 wooden Christmas figurines, 15 animated displays, a walk-through display and you can tune into Christmas music as you drive on 107.9 FM.

New features this year include Mrs. Claus' Book Nook, Santa's Playland, Miniature Ceramic Christmas Village, Frosty's Movie Theater and much more.

The park is decorated and sponsored by several area organizations including the Village of Coulterville, Coulterville Holiday Association, Coulterville Public School, Oakdale Eggstravaganza, Oakdale Grade School, Coulterville Businesses, Gateway Coal Mine, Randolph County Humane Society, Gilster Mary Lee Corp. and many other community volunteers.

You can contact the Village of Coulterville at 1-618-758-2813 or Scott Rust, organizer and Coulterville Mayor at 1-618-525-9182 for more information.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.