Cigarette sparks fire at Marble Hill home

Firefighters say a cigarette sparked a fire that destroyed most everything in a rural Marble Hill home Wednesday morning.

Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger says a cigarette caught a mattress on fire in the basement of a home off of County Road 304.

Crews were called around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Bollinger says 25 firefighters responded, but they were unable to get the fire truck up the drive to the home due to a narrow lane and deep gulleys.

However, Bollinger says crews called for a brush truck and were able to put the fire out to save the structure with a "glorified garden hose."

No one was injured.

