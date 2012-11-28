Kevil man arrested after disturbance call

A Kevil, Ky. man faces multiple charges after he was arrested following a disturbance call in the 9900 block of Moore Road Tuesday, according to McCracken County police.

Deputies stopped 19-year-old Matthew Shane Wray after he returned to the Moore Road residence from which the disturbance call was made.

According to a report, Wray sped by the home when he noticed patrol cars in the driveway, then pulled into another driveway and turned off his headlights in an attempt to hide from police.

The investigation revealed Wray was involved in the earlier altercation.

Police also said they found Wray in possession of illegal prescription narcotics and packaged-to-sell marijuana.

Wray is being charged with possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as drug trafficking.

In addition to the drug charges, Wray is also charged with DUI, driving without a license, and failure to maintain insurance.

