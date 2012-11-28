Saluki Linebacker named to MVFC All-Newcomer Team - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saluki Linebacker named to MVFC All-Newcomer Team

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Sophomore Linebacker Tyler Williamson has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team.

Williamson led the MVFC in forced fumbles.

He also recorded 32-tackles, 5.5 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

