Poplar Bluff trade classes use students to save money

Poplar Bluff School District and the Technical Career Center continue to expand their programs to give students experience and save the district money.

Past, welding classes built awnings that are placed around the district, and even constructed the work stations they use now.

Students learning a trade in everything from building projects to health screenings gain real world experience and in turn save the district thousands of dollars.

How? The students share their labor and skills and discover what it really means to work a trade along the way. Tuesday, Heartland News caught up with students in welding classes.

"If you don't know what you're doing, there's so many things that could go wrong," said Kenneth Smith.

Past, welding classes built awnings that are placed around the district, and even constructed the work stations they use today.

"When they get ready to leave here we want them to be ready to go to work," said Instructor Ron Pratt.

"There's not a price tag you can put on it," said Director Jean Winston. "We can teach theory all day long but until they get to that experience there's nothing that can replace it."

Education is the number one goal of projects, but in turn they save the district thousands of dollars. Students in Building Trades classes will take on a big project next. They will construct a classroom behind Oak Grove Elementary.

District leaders say that will save them about 50 percent on labor.

Students say they love showing off their work.

"That helps a lot because it's always good to help others," said Brittany Brooks.

TCC students come in from lots of different communities like Twin Rivers and Puxico. That is just a small taste of ways they students contribute.

Health Occupations students assist with medical screenings, Heating and Air classes help with maintenance and media classes assist with Summer school internships. Just some of the many ways students can sharpen their jobs skills and save the district and taxpayer dollars.



