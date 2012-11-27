Thieves steal pick-up truck in Thanksgiving heist

A truck similar to this one was stolen.

It wasn't a happy Thanksgiving for the owners of a Jackson business.

Thieves targeted Jackson Auto Detailing last Thursday and made off with thousands of dollars in stolen items.

Employees say they found evidence of the break-in when they came back to work.

Besides the stolen items, the thieves also reportedly made off with a customer's pick-up truck.

The owners of the business say while this is a set back, they're still open and ready to go.

"Some of the major stuff we keep in a locker, like a buffer and some of the important stuff that keep us in business," said a worker. "They were nice enough, I guess, to leave a shop-vac. You know, we did have to go out and drum up an air compressor, you know, Monday morning, but we're making due."

The owners of the business reported the break-in to police.

No word on any suspects.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.