Teens accused of damaging mailboxes

Five teens are accused of damaging mailboxes in Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson counties.

Jefferson County Sheriff Glenn Boyer says officers found the damaged mailboxes around the 14000 block of Plattin School Road Monday morning.

The sheriff says the suspects are 16 and 17 years old.

Two were taken into juvenile custody. Two more were interviewed.

Officers are looking for a fifth teen for questioning.

Anyone in the area with damage to their mailbox or anyone with information concerning this reported incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 636-797-9999.

