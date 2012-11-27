Hwy. 61 north of Jackson shut down after wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hwy. 61 north of Jackson shut down after wreck

(Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier) (Source: KFVS photojournalist Don Frazier)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

An afternoon wreck shut down Highway 61 just north of the Jackson city limits.

The three-vehicle wreck happened between Highway Y and Highway D.

One car was off the road in a ditch and there was at least one person trapped inside, according to the Heartland News photographer on the scene.

Emergency crews cut a woman from a vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital.

Another car was on the highway.

The highway was shut down while crews cleared the wreck.

