Man sentenced to 50 years for 2010 murder

Justine Wright, 22, of Hayti was gunned down on Nov. 10, 2010.

A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2010 murder in Charleston.

Justine Wright, 22, of Hayti was gunned down on Nov. 10, 2010.

Jevon Jones was sentenced to 30 years for murder, 10 years for attempted robbery (concurrent with the murder count), and 20 years for armed criminal action count (consecutive to counts 1 & 2) for a total of 50 years in the Department of Corrections, according to Mississippi County Prosecutor Darren Cann.

Justin's mother and father, Smith and Susie Liddell, told the defendant and his family how they had prayed for him and his family through all of this at the hearing.



Jones gave a statement saying he was a good person and well-respected and denied that he did anything. A recording was played in the trial of Jones giving six versions of what happened and admitting that he shot Justine Wright, according to Cann.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.