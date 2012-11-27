Possible cocaine found in former sheriff's jail cell

The U.S. Marshal's Office is investigating possible cocaine found in the jail cell of former Gallatin County Sheriff Raymond Martin.

Raymond Martin was convicted of 15 different charges related to trafficking marijuana and a murder for hire plot.

He was sentenced to life in prison, but an appellate court judge ruled he was incorrectly sentenced in August 2012.



The case will go back to a district court for re-sentencing.

According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, a white substance believed to be cocaine was found in Martin's jail cell at the Williamson County Jail.

