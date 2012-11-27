Armed robbery at Woodlawn bank

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Woodlawn Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department received a call about an armed robbery at 1:49 p.m. at the Community First Bank of the Heartland in Woodlawn.

Sheriff's deputies say a man walked in to the bank, told the teller he had a gun and demanded cash. After getting it, the man took off.

Deputies used a helicopter and a K-9 unit but still weren't able to catch the suspect.

If you know who this man is or you have any information about the robbery you're asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 618-244-8004.

Illinois State Police is assisting in the investigation.



