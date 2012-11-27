West Frankfort man accused of stealing, selling firearms

A West Frankfort man faces charges after three firearms were stolen from a man's home.

Justin M. Murphy, 21, of West Frankfort is charged with residential burglary and possession of stolen firearms.

A man living in the 100 block of West 6th Street reported three of his firearms missing, according to West Frankfort Police. They hadn't been checked on in some time, so the timeframe of the thefts was not exact.



A CZ 452 American .22 caliber bolt action long rifle, blued, walnut stock, with a Bushnell Banner scope, a Colt Commander .45 caliber 1911, stainless steel, 100 year anniversary edition, rosewood grip, and a Heritage Roughrider .22 caliber magnum revolver, blued, beech wood stock were stolen.

Police found a Fairfield resident who had purchased one of the stolen guns. The person was unaware that the gun had been stolen.



Police also found a rural Thompsonville resident who bought another of the stolen guns. That person was also unaware the gun was stolen.



Both of those guns were recovered.

West Frankfort Police contacted Justin M. Murphy, 21, of West Frankfort at 720 N. Illinois Ave.

Police found the third stolen firearm.

During an interview with Murphy, police say he stated that he knew the firearm owner and had entered his home and stolen the three firearms. Murphy told police he sold one to a man from Fairfield and one to a man from rural Thompsonville.

Murphy was detained at the Franklin County Jail on a charge of residential burglary and possession of stolen firearms.

