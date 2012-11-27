Man shot by friend while reenacting movie scene

One man is hospitalized and another is in custody after an accidental shooting that happened during a reenactment of a movie scene.

Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer states that at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 400 block of Thoreau Trail, High Ridge to a reported accidental shooting.

Upon arrival Deputies located a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was air-lifted to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim and three of his friends had been over to his home to help him move.

The men had been drinking and watching the movie "Savages".

The victim and his friend began to discuss disarming someone with a weapon, based on a scene from the movie.

While they were in the process of the demonstration a 9mm handgun discharged, striking the victim in the chest.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has taken the shooing under advisement.

The victim remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

