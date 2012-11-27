Missing Calloway County man found

The Kentucky State Police say a missing 77-year-old man has been found.

According to a news release, George B. Vernot was found in Louisville, KY and is fine.

Vernot suffers dementia and was reported missing from his Brown Grove community home after he was last seen Monday, November 26 at 2 p.m.

Vernot left his home driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala, with Kentucky registration plate: 586 BBG.

