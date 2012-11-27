Crews battle Cairo house fire

As the fire grew firefighters realized the building was too big and too unstable for them to effectively battle the flames, so they decided to let the house burn.

Investigators say they got the call around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived flames were shooting from the second floor of the house.

A firefighter tells us the house had been empty for years and had no utilities hooked up.

Cairo fire crews fought a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire destroyed an abandoned two story house on the corner of 22nd and Martin Luther King drive.

No word on a cause early Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt.

