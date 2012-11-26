Woman killed after collision with semi

A Mayfield, Kentucky woman is dead following a wreck involving a tractor trailer

According to Kentucky State Police the wreck happened at the intersection of Kentucky 464 and the Kentucky 121 bypass in Mayfield.

State police say Anna Davis, 83, of Mayfield was heading east on 464 and pulled in front of a semi driven by Bradley Bedwell, 35, of Benton.

Investigators say Bedwell's truck couldn't stop in time and hit Davis' car on the driver's side.

Davis died at the scene.

According to Investigators Davis was not wearing a seat belt.

