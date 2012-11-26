Lower electric bills for Metropolis customers

The City of Metropolis just gave its electricity customers a holiday bonus with lower electric bills.

Residents and business owners will see a reduction in their bills through lower PPA's or the Purchased Power Adjustment.

"No matter if you're a 1,000-kilowatt user or a 10,000-kilowatt user you're going to get that significant savings on a percentage amount of money," said Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel. "Everybody is going to benefit."

Homeowners and renters will see from 15-20 percent lower electric bills.

"It would mean a lot, and it would help me out a lot," said Angel McKenzie of Metropolis. "I have a little baby. So it would save me a lot of money. I pay almost $300 a month for my light bill."

Business owners will see a little more savings, from 20-25 percent off their bills.

"Being a new business, every business has a lot of expenses when you start up," said Kim Wilkins owner of Dippin Dots. "So it takes a lot out of your pocket personally. So this would help out a lot especially at this time of year."

Mayor McDaniel says the total savings for customers will add up to $1.8 million over the up coming year.

"If they spend that right back into our community, if they would just do that, we would generate any where from $5.5 million to $12 million of stimulus revenue for the City of Metropolis. And it would be a big boost to our businesses. And keep it all right here at home," said Mayor McDaniel.

This past Summer the City of Metropolis completed a $3.2 million electric conversion that has stabilized the delivery of power to their customers. And it's going to provide more efficient operations in the city's electric department.

