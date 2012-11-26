Banks protect customers from fraud

Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day for the third year in a row. Banks across the country have different ways to protect their customers.

Clint E. Karnes with Wood and Huston says his bank has 24-hour monitoring software that looks for unusual or repetitive purchases, large purchases, or purchases made out of state. In the event that some fraudulent or potentially fraudulent activity is noticed, an automated phone call goes out to the customer.

Dana Vandeven with First State Community Bank says they recommend customers have a separate account for online purchases. That way, the customer's main checking account is separate and even more secure.

Vandeven says the key thing is watching your money. It's those little charges you don't notice on your statement that add up.

"It's not always going to be big big purchases, sometimes it is," Vandeven said. "We have limits on the cards and they know that."

We asked people on our Facebook page if it happened to them and more than 35 people it had it had.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.