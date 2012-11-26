City of Metropolis announces reduced electric rates

The City of Metropolis expects to reduce its electric rates thanks to an electric conversion that was completed over the summer.

The city completed a $3.2 million electric conversion that stabilized the delivery of power to residents and provided efficiencies within the system.

The city estimates residents will see between a 10 percent to 20 percent decrease in their electric bills.

Residents will see a reduction in their bill through a decrease in the Purchased Power Adjustment.

The city estimates the PPA ranged form 1.72 cents to 5.37 cents per kilowatt hours over the past year.

Based on preliminary projections, the city anticipates the PPA will be between 0 and 2.8 cents per kilowatt for the next 12 months.

The base rate of the city electric bill will not change, just the PPA.

Customers may not see a PPA bill during winter months, but will likely see a PPA bill during summer months when electric rates are the highest.

The city will review utility rates each year to ensure it can cover costs and pay its bills.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.