Man pleads guilty to Malden arson fire

A man pleaded guilty in connection with a 2011 arson fire in Malden.

Ronald Lee Bageant, 51, pleaded guilty to one felony count of arson.

At around 8:54 p.m., on December 11, 2011, the Malden Fire Department was notified of a fire at the Hy-Tek Computer business located at 508 North Douglas, in Malden, Missouri.

Firefighters found the building was on fire. Two computers and a quantity of cash from the cash register were stolen.

Bageant admitted during an interview on January 18 to setting the fire and stealing the computers for crack cocaine.

He faces a minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Bageant's sentencing has been set for February 19, 2013.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missouri State Fire Marshal. Assistant United States Attorney Keith D. Sorrell is handling the prosecution for the government.

