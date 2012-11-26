Fredericktown man charged with rape, child molestation

A Fredericktown man faces several child molestation and rape charges.

Steven Monterusso, 43, of Fredericktown was charged with two counts of child molestation 1st degree on Nov. 2.

Someone reported inappropriate activity between Monterusso and a young girl.



Police and the Children Advocacy Center talked to the girl who told them Monterusso inappropriately touched her several times, according to the probable cause statement.



Then on Nov. 16, Monterusso was charged with one count of child molestation 1st degree and five counts of statutory rape 1st degree.

On Nov. 14, the same girl sat down with a forensic specialist with the Children Advocacy Center and told the interviewer she had been raped at least six times, according to the probable cause statement. The girl told the interviewer she was scared to talk in the first interview because she was "afraid that he would do something if I told anyone."

Monterusso faces a total of three counts of child molestation 1st degree and five counts of statutory rape 1st degree.

Monterusso is due in court on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

Both cases combined, Monterusso is facing a total bond of $90,000.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.