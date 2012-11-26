Work to begin on Murray State's Paducah site

Work is expected to begin this week on the foundations at Murray State University's Paducah site.



Murray State University Chief Facilities Officer Kim Oatman says surveyors laid out the lines for the foundations at the Paducah site Monday, but the rain kept them from digging.

Oatman expects that work to start later this week.

The regional campus in Paducah's Barkley Woods area will house classes and services currently housed at the Crisp Center.

Murray State finalized the purchase of the land in 2009 and is partnering with McCracken County, the City of Paducah and the Paducah Economic Development Council.

It's expected to be completed in 2014.

