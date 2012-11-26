Belleview man charged with arson of federal property

A Belleview man faces an arson charge in connection with federal property that was set on fire in Iron County in June.

Timothy Lee Gilliam is charged with one county of arson.

This stems from an incident on June 28 where he allegedly set fire to a federal property in Iron County, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri.

Gilliam posted bond of $20,000.

No court date was set yet as of Nov. 26.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.