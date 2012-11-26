Salvation Army at 29% of holiday collection goal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salvation Army at 29% of holiday collection goal

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau has collected 29 percent of its goal for the holiday season.

Major Ben Stillwell with Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau says the program kicked off on November 12 and as of November 24 they have raised $92,639.

Their goal is $320,000.

The Salvation Army will have bell ringers at local stores until Christmas Eve.

Other donations via mail and walk-in donations will be accepted until mid-January.

