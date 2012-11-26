Paducah woman killed in crash in Ledbetter

A Paducah woman was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Ledbetter.

Cynthia L. Felts, 51, of Paducah died in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police. She was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

KSP is investigating the single vehicle fatality collision that occurred on Monday, Nov. 26 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The collision occurred on US 60 approximately two miles east of Ledbetter.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2009 car, traveling west on US 60, ran off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason.

The vehicle traveled approximately 200 feet off the roadway overturning and striking a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston County Coroner.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision, according to KSP.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.