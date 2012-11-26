Hickman man arrested during traffic stop

A Hickman man has been arrested as a result of a traffic stop in Fulton County.

At approximately 11 p.m., on Nov. 23, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle driven by Christopher L Smith, a black male, from Hickman, Ky. on Atwood Street in Hickman.

The subject was recently indicted by the Fulton County Grand Jury on Nov. 15.

The FCSO K-9 Officer and Cookie the K-9 were brought to the scene and the dog did indicate on the vehicle. A small amount of marijuana was found within the vehicle.

Christopher L. Smith was arrested on the following charges: Operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, Failure to surrender a suspended or revoked operator's license, Failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, Possession of marijuana.

Smith is also under Grand Jury indictment charges that include: trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine), 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense – 10 counts, and persistent felony offender – 2 counts.

The vehicle that Smith was operating was seized since it was used during the drug transactions.

Smith is currently lodged in the Fulton County Detention Center on a $50,500 cash bond.

