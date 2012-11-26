Cyber Monday security

The Thanksgiving holiday, with it's Black Friday frenzy, may be over, but the shopping continues on-line with Cyber Monday.

A record 247 million shoppers made purchases over the four day holiday weekend, up 9.2% from last year.

Retailers are hoping to take in even more cash today.

They're expecting for $1.5 billion in sales, which would make today the biggest Cyber Monday in history.

If you are going to shop online, be sure to use your credit card.

Here's why. Under federal law, the shopper can dispute the charges if they don't receive the item.

Shoppers can also dispute unauthorized charges on their credit cards and many card issuers have "zero liability" policies under which the card holder pays nothing if someone steal the credit card number and uses it.

And finally, if something is charged wrong to your debit card, that money is right out of your bank account and could lead to overdraft charges.

If you challenged credit card payments, you may not have to make payments until it's settled...not the same with debit cards.

