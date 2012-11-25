Redhawks' Harriel out indefinitely with fractured finger

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team entered the season down two players after Brooke Taylor and Katie Norman both suffered season ending injuries.

Now, the Redhawks will be without a third key piece for an extended period.

Senior forward Brittney Harriel fractured her left ring finger at the David Jones Classic in Houston this weekend.

Harriel is out indefinitely and could miss several weeks.

It's a big loss for the Redhawks as Harriel is second on the team averaging 10 and-a-half points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Head Coach Ty Margenthaler's Redhawks travel to Columbia to play Missouri on Thursday.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.