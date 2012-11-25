Fire displaces family in Ballard County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire displaces family in Ballard County

This is where the home stood (Source: Mike Mohundro).
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Ballard County family is homeless after a fire destroyed their home Saturday night. 

The fire happened at around 9 p.m. near the Ballard County Country Club.

According to the La Center Fire Chief Mark Claxton, a family of five or six lived at the home.  No one was at the home when the fire started, so there were no injuries.

The family is now staying at a home owned by the First Baptist Church in Barlow, Ky.   

