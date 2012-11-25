2012 Southern Ill. AIDS Walk Thursday in Carbondale

The 2012 Southern Illinois AIDS Walk is scheduled for Thursday, November 29.

According to Carbondale Mayor Joel Fritzler, this year's walk will start at 6 p.m. beginning at the SIUC Student Health Center on Grand Avenue (east of the SIUC Student Rec Center).

Fritzler says the proceeds from the event benefit the purchase of grocery store gift cards for low-income families impacted by HIV/AIDS in the 19 southern-most counties of Illinois.

For more information, go to: www.CarbondaleAIDSWalk.org



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.