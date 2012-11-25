2012 Southern Ill. AIDS Walk Thursday in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2012 Southern Ill. AIDS Walk Thursday in Carbondale

Proclamation (Source: Mayor Joel Fritzler) Proclamation (Source: Mayor Joel Fritzler)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The 2012 Southern Illinois AIDS Walk is scheduled for Thursday, November 29.

According to Carbondale Mayor Joel Fritzler, this year's walk will start at 6 p.m. beginning at the SIUC Student Health Center on Grand Avenue (east of the SIUC Student Rec Center).

Fritzler says the proceeds from the event benefit the purchase of grocery store gift cards for low-income families impacted by HIV/AIDS in the 19 southern-most counties of Illinois.

For more information, go to: www.CarbondaleAIDSWalk.org

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly