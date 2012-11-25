Tamms fire fighters have 'Fill the Boot' drive to fund training

Tamms fire department is having a 'Fill the Boot' drive to raise money for training (Source: Mike Mohundro).

Tamms fire department is having a 'Fill the Boot' drive to raise money for training.

It's being held at the intersection of Route 3 and Highway 127 Sunday in Alexander County, from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

According to Tamms Fire Chief Jesse Kerr, they are raising funds to send six fire fighters to winter fire school in late January in Champaign.

The training will deal with fighting winter fires and is with the Winter Fire Service Institute. It costs about $2000 for the six fire fighters to make the trip.

The fire department's goal is $800 dollars on Sunday.

Kerr says they already have $1200 covered for the trip, but need money to cover hotel rooms and gasoline.

