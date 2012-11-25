Paducah woman accused of hitting other woman with whiskey bottle at party

Deputies say a Paducah woman faces charges after a verbal fight at a party overnight turned physical.

Lashae D.Taylor, 22, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of assault second degree (a class C felony).

McCracken County deputies say they responded to an alleged assault call around 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Western Baptist Hospital's E.R.

Monica F Kaufmann, 21, of Paducah, told officers that she had been at a party at a residence on Pace Drive in Paducah when she became involved in a verbal altercation with Taylor.

Deputies say the alteration reportedly turned physical when Taylor allegedly hit Kaufmann in the face with a glass whiskey bottle.

This reportedly caused a large laceration above Kaufmann's right eye.

Deputies say Taylor then allegedly fled the scene. Kaufmann went by private vehicle for medical treatment.

Taylor was found a short time later and interviewed by deputies at the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

She was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.