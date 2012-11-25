Teen injured in roll over wreck

A Missouri teen is hurt following an early Sunday morning crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol 19-year-old Zachary Fields of Glen Allen was driving a Ford f-150 pickup on Missouri 34, two miles east of Marble Hill.

Troopers say at 12:25 a.m. the truck ran off the roadway, rolled over and caught fire. Fields sustained moderate injuries and taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition.

