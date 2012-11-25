Boy hurt in ATV crash

An Oklahoma boy has serious injuries after an ATV crash in Wayne County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Route 1, two miles north of Patterson.

Forty-year-old Nicholas Stelly of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma was operating the ATV with 13-year-old Nicholas Stelly, Jr. on back when troopers say the four-wheeler flipped and both were thrown off.

Stelly senior was not injured. The 13-year-old was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

Neither Stelly Sr. nor the teen were wearing a helmet.

