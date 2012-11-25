Malden crews respond to house fire

A Malden homeowner has some scary moments when the kitchen catches fire.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at a home on Highway 25 north around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Malden Police say they got the call when a fire ignited in the kitchen area.

Crews were able to get there and get the flames out quick, leaving behind just some minor smoke damage.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.