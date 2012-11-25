Forgery suspects found in Perryville

A Michigan man's stolen credit card information leads to three arrests in Perryville.

According to the Perryville Police Department, a man from Battle Creek, Mi reported his credit card had been used at the Perryville Barnes Mart on Friday, Nov. 23.

They used surveillance video to identify the suspects, who were later found at the local Comfort Inn.

Faisal D Elmi and Lisa D. Paige, both of Alexandria, Va.; and Mamadou A. Sall of Cheverly, Ma. have each been charged with three counts of Forgery, and one count of Possession of a Forging Instrument.

Police obtained a search warrant for the room where the suspects were found. Officers say they found a laptop computer connected to stripe card reader/writer. They also found 112 credit cards and gift cards. Police say the suspects were creating usable credit cards and gift cards by transferring other persons personal information onto the cards.

Police also found 23 more cards inside a vehicle owned by one of the suspects. They also found more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes, which police say were purchased using the fraudulent credit cards.



Elmi, Paige, and Sall are all being held on a $50,000.00 cash only bond.

