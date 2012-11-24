sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

sports

Heartland Sports Scores for 11/24

Here are your Heartland Sports scores for Saturday, Nov. 24:

H.S. Basketball:

Riverbend Classic Shoot-out:

West Memphis-59

N.M.C.C.-55

F

North Little Rock--69

Charleston--72

F

Covington--64

Scott County Central--73

F

Pine Bluff--70

Kennett--71

F

NCAA Men's Basketball:

Southeast Missouri State--45

Illinois-Chicago--56

F

Southern Illinois--51

Saint Louis--61

F

Old Dominion--72

Murray State--79

F

UT Martin--57

Bradley--80

F

(13) Missouri--68

VCU--65

F

NCAA Women's Basketball:

Southeast Missouri State--55

Texas-Pan American--54

F

Southern Illinois--81

Florida Atlantic--85

F

NCAA Football

Missouri--29

(9) Texas A&M--59

F

Kentucky--17

Tennessee--37

F

Illinois--14

Northwestern--50

F

