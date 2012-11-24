Redhawks end four-game road trip with loss at Illinois-Chicago

Corey Willford continued his hot shooting, but the Redhawks lost their third straight game, 56-45 to Illinois-Chicago.

Willford led the team with 15 points, but Southeast shot just 30.4 percent from the field. Tyler Stone scored 14 points and added six rebounds.

Southeast falls to 3-4 on the season. The Redhawks will host Hannibal-LaGrange on Monday.