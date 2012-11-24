Boil water order issued for parts of Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order issued for parts of Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A boil water order has been issued for parts of Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to the Water and Sewer Department, the boil order is for customers who live on North 14th Street from Keough Drive to Bost Lane.

Water officials say the boil order form North 7th Street from Bost Lane to Industrial Park has been canceled.

