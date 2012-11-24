A chance to give to Toys for Tots at Parade of Lights

They are asking you to bring out any toys that you want to donate, and hand them off as their float goes by.

Downtown Cape Girardeau is gearing up for Sunday's 21st Annual Parade of Lights.

And, while many floats will be passing candy to the crowds, Toys for Tots is hoping you will join in on a unique twist.

They are asking you to bring out any toys that you want to donate, and hand them off as their float goes by.

"Whether we get 10 toys or get 110, any little bit helps," said Richard Bollwerk, Marine Corps Reserve. "We continually have request for toys from the community, from kids from the community. We are constantly looking for sources of toys. And, this is just going to be one of those."

They will be first in line behind all the police and fire department vehicles.

This is the first time Toys for Tots has asked people to hand them toys during a parade.

If it's a success, they plan to do it again in the future.

Online: Toys for Tots

