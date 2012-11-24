Campbell man faces charges in connection to 20-year-old's death

Where Autumn Medley's body was found in Dunklin County.

There are new developments in a Dunklin County death investigation.

Another person has been charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Autumn Medley in September 2012.

Glenn Morgan of Campbell is now charged with abandonment of a corpse.

Authorities say Medley's body was found on the side of a county road.

According to court records, Morgan was one of the last people seen with Medley.

He told officers he and Medley went riding around in Dunklin County and she started having breathing problems and passed out.

According to the court documents, Morgan said he didn't want to take Medley to the hospital because he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Morgan allegedly took the young woman to Lisa McCormick and another person for help.

Lisa McCormick has already been charged with abandonment of a corpse. She heads to court next month.

This isn't Glenn Morgan's first run in with the law.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges in the death of his own three-month-old child back in 2005.

And, Glenn Morgan's uncle, Shawn Morgan, is accused of killing a 3-year-old girl in 2011 in Senath, Mo.

